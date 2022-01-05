Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott appoints Dana Cooley to 132nd Judicial District Court

Gov. Abbott has appointed Dana Cooley as Judge of the 132nd Judicial District Court in Borden...
Gov. Abbott has appointed Dana Cooley as Judge of the 132nd Judicial District Court in Borden and Scurry Counties.(Lubbock Christian University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dana Cooley as Judge of the 132nd Judicial District Court in Borden and Scurry Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Dana Cooley of Snyder is the Director of the Criminal Justice and Law Studies Program at Lubbock Christian University. She previously served as the District Attorney for the 132nd Judicial District in Borden and Scurry Counties for over 18 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of its Grievance Committee and Representation for Those on Death Row Committee. She is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and its Publications Committee. Additionally, she is a member, former bible school teacher, and former service group leader for the 37th Street Church of Christ and former president and former vice president of the Snyder Kiwanis Club. Cooley received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:19, Tuesday evening, in the 1300 block of 65th...
One with serious injuries after shooting near 65th Drive and Avenue P
25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III arrested for the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez on Jan. 3.
Man indicted in Hotel Ava murder pleads guilty to intent to distribute meth
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning
Staff
‘We’re trying our best’: Restaurant staffing shortages bring challenges for customers and service employees

Latest News

Christ in the Arts of West Texas presents its latest performance ‘Unseen: The Story Behind The...
Christ in the Arts presents ‘Unseen: the Story Behind the Story’
Noon Notebook: Christ in the Arts
Noon Notebook: Christ in the Arts
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/03/2022
Much cooler today, much colder tomorrow
Two people were injured in a fire Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of County Road 7650.
Two hospitalized in Woodrow mobile home fire