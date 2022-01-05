Much cooler today, much colder tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much cooler this afternoon, following the arrival of a cold front early this morning. Much colder tomorrow morning and afternoon, following a stronger cold front late tonight.

A few clouds but sunny today. A slight breeze, adding a bit of additional chill. After a low near 30 degrees, I’m forecasting a Lubbock high near average for the date. The morning breeze from the northeast around 5 to 15 mph. The afternoon wind coming around to the south around 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly fair and breezy tonight. Before sunrise, however, a strong cold front will have traversed the viewing area. It’s going to be cold.

Windy and very cold Thursday morning. My forecast low for Lubbock is 18°. My forecast for wind at that time is north at about 20 mph (ranging from 15 to 25 mph). My forecast Lubbock-area wind chill factor is from zero to 10 degrees. In the northern viewing area the wind chill will range from zero to negative 10.

The arrival of cold air likely will be accompanied by considerable cloud cover. That will give way to a generally sunny but cold afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s through Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 30s, peaking in the late afternoon. Early morning winds will be from the north at about 15 to 25 mph. Midday winds northeasterly about 10 to 20 mph, or less. By late afternoon an easterly wind decreasing to less than 10 mph

Sunshine returns Friday, though the day begins cold with lows from the mid-teens northwest to mid-20s southeast. Friday afternoon highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to mid-60s southeast.

A warmer but somewhat windy afternoon will follow Saturday.

Another cold front will breeze through West Texas Saturday night. Sunday and Monday lows will drop into the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

