‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is now getting national attention on Gordon Ramsay’s new show “Next Level Chef.” Angie Ragan is competing for a quarter million dollars on the show, which premiered Sunday and will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox. Ragan has now made dishes for the starred chef Ramsey, but her journey all started in her grandmother’s kitchen.

“I’ve been cooking my whole life. I grew up, my grandmother is a restaurateur and a caterer and classically trained and I grew up on the counters of her kitchen in her restaurant,” Ragan said.

While Ragan, born and raised in Lubbock, loved being in the kitchen, she worked in other professions for most of her life. Then a few years ago, after cooking for friends and family, her dishes started heating up.

“People started wanting to buy some of my food and I started realizing oh, I’m really good at this. Our whole family cooks like this, so I didn’t know I was extra,” Ragan said.

She took her passion off the backburner and opened her own catering company, Salt by Angie. Then last year, she stumbled upon the application for Gordon Ramsey’s new competition show, ‘Next Level Chef.’

“And I just looked at myself and said, you’re either starting a new life and being risky and courageous or you’re not,” Ragan said.

On the show, five social media chefs, five executive chefs and five home chefs compete to impress superstars in the food world, Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington. Out of 2,500 home chef applicants, Ragan got the call.

“We want to have a call in 10 minutes for ‘Next Level Chef,’ ahh. So, since that day in June, my whole life has been ahh,” Ragan said.

Ragan hosted a watch party for the first episode at the Talkington YWCA at Sun ‘N Fun surrounded by family, friends and now fans. She’s bringing home a wealth of knowledge and some advice.

“You can be 40-something and you can change your life. You can have two or three careers. You can get your passion. You can get to a place in your life where you’re like, you know what, take some risks. Be courageous,” Ragan said.

After each episode airs, Ragan is doing a pop-up dinner at the Sun ‘N Fun, where you can get a gourmet meal and the behind-the-scene scoop. She’s going to be cooking what she did on previous episodes. The first one is January 13. You can find those tickets on her website: Salt by Angie.

