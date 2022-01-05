Local Listings
Presidio County Sheriffs searching for Seminole man wanted for human smuggling

A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a human...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a human smuggling attempt on Dec. 30, 2021.

Tobias Penner Peters is wanted on multiple warrants for felony of human smuggling, evading arrest and deadly conduct.

Peters has addresses in Seminole, Texas, but is also know to travel to and from Ojinaga, Mexico.

On Dec. 30, Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an airplane crash north of the Presidio International Airport just before 4 p.m. Investigators believe Peters attempted to smuggle five undocumented individuals into the U.S. using the aircraft when he lost control.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peters then fled the scene leaving behind the passengers with serious injuries.

Peters is believed to have severe head trauma and possibly lost an eye during the event.

Investigators believe the excess weight of the passengers and low fuel contributed to the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information should contact the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office at 432-792-4848 or 432-729-4911.

If you have any information on this or any other illegal activity in Presidio County, please contact the Presidio County Sheriff's Office at 432-729-4848 or 432-729-4911. J.NUÑEZ - 501

Posted by Presidio County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 1, 2022

