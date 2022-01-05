Local Listings
School of Music to Host 19th Annual Big XII Trombone Conference(Texas Tech School of Music)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will host the 19th annual Big XII Trombone Conference. The event runs Friday (Jan. 14) through Sunday (Jan. 16). The conference will highlight classical trombonist/recording artist Christopher Bill.

Bill is best known as the most subscribed brass musician on YouTube. He’s a trombonist, arranger and marketing consultant based in New York. Bill’s YouTube channel of all-trombone arrangements of hit songs has grown in popularity since the spring of 2014 when a cover of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” went viral. His videos have since amassed more than 45 million views.

Bill will perform a feature concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 15) in Hemmle Recital Hall. He also will host a special clinic alongside many outstanding trombone artists and professors from Big XII universities.

“We are pleased to feature Christopher Bill as our guest artist at the conference,” said Jim Decker, professor of trombone in Texas Tech’s School of Music. “Bill’s musicianship, creativity and positive demeanor foster great excitement and enthusiasm in trombonists of all ages. His live performance is not one to be missed.”

In addition to the feature concert and clinics, the conference also will include performances by faculty members, several top university trombone choirs and two nationally renowned live solo competitions.

Admission for the feature performance is $15 for the public and $10 for students and seniors. Total admission for all conference events is $40. Special discounts will be made available to middle and high school students.

For more information visit the conference website or contact Jim Decker at (806) 834-8865.

