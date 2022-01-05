Seven Red Raiders available to compete against #11 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will compete with seven available players tonight at Iowa State after five student-athletes were unable to travel to Ames, Iowa due to health and safety protocols.

Players available for the Red Raiders are Kevin Obanor, Davion Warren, Clarence Nadolny, Bryson Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva, KJ Allen and Adonis Arms.

Kevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson are with the team in Iowa but will be unavailable to play due to injury.

No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 11 Iowa State are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. at the Hilton Coliseum.

