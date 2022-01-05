Local Listings
Two hospitalized in Woodrow mobile home fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a fire Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of County Road 7650, just southwest of Lubbock.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Woodrow Fire Department were called to a double-wide fully engulfed around 10:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. A man at the home was burned on his back and arms, according to the sheriff’s office. A woman is also being treated after complaining of difficulty breathing.

The cause of the fire is not know at this time.

