Two hospitalized in Woodrow mobile home fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a fire Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of County Road 7650, just southwest of Lubbock.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Woodrow Fire Department were called to a double-wide fully engulfed around 10:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. A man at the home was burned on his back and arms, according to the sheriff’s office. A woman is also being treated after complaining of difficulty breathing.

The cause of the fire is not know at this time.

