Vaccine mandate halt temporarily saves Lynn County Healthcare staff as new infections present challenge

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The January 4 deadline has come for healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated in compliance with a mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. However, a federal court stay has halted the mandate, leaving at least 20 staff members of the Lynn County Healthcare System with a job.

“We’ve continued to do what our policy was all along: to recommend vaccination,” CEO Dr. Melanie Richburg said. “For those who don’t want to have vaccination, they’re tested weekly.”

Dr. Richburg told KCBD the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not only changed their staff precautions but also the number of workers who are on the clock. Some of them have recently been in quarantine and recovering from the virus.

“We’ve had a small outbreak here in the hospital,” Richburg said. “Now we’re requiring masking [beyond patient interactions]. If you’re in groups, you’re wearing your mask, unless you’re working independent at your desk, just to protect the staff because last week was a tough week.”

Richburg said she hasn’t worked their clinic full-time in three years but returned to work as providers and nurses were out.

“I had not even a thimble amount of the stress that the providers are having to go through every day taking care of just the onslaught of patients we have with respiratory symptoms,” Richburg said.

In late November, Richburg told KCBD that 43 of the around 130 LCHS employees under the CMS vaccine mandate had not made any indication as to what they will do or hadn’t requested a medical or religious exemption. Since then, according to Richburg, 23 were still unvaccinated.

“I think the thing that some of the unvaccinated are seeing now is that with the Omicron that it comes on so much faster,” Richburg said. “It seems like the symptoms don’t last as long or hang on as much if vaccinated. I know of two colleagues that are unvaccinated that they, still 10 days out, they’re tired. It’s really knocked them pretty hard. Hopefully that’s the message people are considering. You still might get COVID but the severity of it is not going to be as significant or extreme as an unvaccinated.”

The LCHS has also used up its supply of sotrovimab antibody infusions supplies. She hopes with an increasing positivity rate, more will be shipped in order to keep people out of the hospital.

“We did 42 COVID tests on Friday and half of those were positive,” Richburg said.

Staffing issues in Lubbock hospitals are also still preventing the movement of patients who need a higher level of care.

Richburg hopes folks will return to wearing their masks in order to prevent the spread of any virus. She said it helped in lowering flu cases last winter.

“Last week when I was working, we saw mostly COVID,” Richburg said. “The week before, we probably had 45 cases just in one week of flu because nobody’s wearing their masks anymore. Masks do work. They may not be the 100 percent protector, but they will cut down the amount of transmission. That would be my biggest advice. The second would be is if you think you have [COVID-19], and you’re doing okay with NyQuil or DayQuil or some type of cough congestion medicine, don’t overrun the ER just to have a confirmed COVID test. Because we’re going to tell you that you have it, take over-the-counter medications, recognize these warning signs of when to come back to the ER, stay home and stay away from people.”

On Friday the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the CMS and OSHA federal vaccine mandates.

