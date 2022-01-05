Local Listings
Vaccine Mini-Hub changing hours, Lubbock Health Dept. says

A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Health Department Vaccine Mini-Hub Clinic on 50th Street is changing open hours.

According to the Lubbock Health Department, the vaccination clinic will no longer be held on Thursdays. This change will not affect the testing site behind the building at 2721 50th Street, in the Caprock Center by Dollar Tree.

New Mini-Hub Clinic Hours:

10 a.m.-3p.m., Wednesdays & Fridays

10 a.m.-2 p.m., every 1st & 3rd Saturday

Learn more at mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine

