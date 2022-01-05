‘We’re trying our best’: Restaurant staffing shortages bring challenges for customers and service employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dining out remains an ongoing challenge for customers and restaurant staff.

The Texas Restaurant Association reports nearly 70% of operators do not have enough employees to support demand.

One Lubbock restaurant has been understaffed by 20% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Albarran’s manager Matthew Rodriguez said it is operating with less than half of the staff needed. Waiters are serving more tables, creating longer waits for customers.

“At times we’re supposed to be running with at least 2025 servers we’re running with like 10 to 15 on a busy night and I mean as long as they’re patient with us that’s all we ask for that we so they can understand aware that we are trying our best,” Rodriguez said.

Restaurant owners ask customers to be patient and call ahead, especially if you’re bringing a large party. The chamber of commerce is offering support for any struggling entrepreneurs.

