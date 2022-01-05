Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘We’re trying our best’: Restaurant staffing shortages bring challenges for customers and service employees

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dining out remains an ongoing challenge for customers and restaurant staff.

The Texas Restaurant Association reports nearly 70% of operators do not have enough employees to support demand.

One Lubbock restaurant has been understaffed by 20% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Albarran’s manager Matthew Rodriguez said it is operating with less than half of the staff needed. Waiters are serving more tables, creating longer waits for customers.

“At times we’re supposed to be running with at least 2025 servers we’re running with like 10 to 15 on a busy night and I mean as long as they’re patient with us that’s all we ask for that we so they can understand aware that we are trying our best,” Rodriguez said.

Restaurant owners ask customers to be patient and call ahead, especially if you’re bringing a large party. The chamber of commerce is offering support for any struggling entrepreneurs.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 492 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 492 new cases on Tuesday
Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning

Latest News

Restaurant staffing shortages bring challenges for customers and service employees
Restaurant staffing shortages bring challenges for customers and service employees
KCBD News at 6 - 01/04/2022
KCBD News at 6 - 01/04/2022
Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327
Gravel truck rolls over on Milwaukee Ave at Spur 327
Medical, emergency experts brief Gov. Abbott on Texas COVID-19, State response
Medical, emergency experts brief Gov. Abbott on Texas COVID-19, State response