Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wind chill could feel close to 0 degrees, advisory in effect for Thursday morning

Wind chill could feel close to 0 degrees, advisory in effect for Thursday morning
Wind chill could feel close to 0 degrees, advisory in effect for Thursday morning(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning for most of the South Plains, including Lubbock.

Arctic air will blast across the region overnight and lows will fall to the teens in Lubbock and a large part of the region.

Add to the arctic chill will be winds from the northeast at 20-30 mph with some stronger gusts. That’s why the Advisory is in effect since it will feel like it’s near or below zero over the central and northern areas in the morning.

Wind will remain strong until noon and the daytime temperatures will be slow to recover to the 30s by mid-afternoon.

Also, winds will diminish in the early afternoon and it will be sunny and dry.

Friday morning will be very cold also with lows back in the teens for the last day of the week.

Friday and Saturday afternoon will be sunny, warmer and dry.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:19, Tuesday evening, in the 1300 block of 65th...
One with serious injuries after shooting near 65th Drive and Avenue P
Jennifer Read
Court dismisses Jennifer Read’s custody case
25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III arrested for the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez on Jan. 3.
Man indicted in Hotel Ava murder pleads guilty to intent to distribute meth
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
Power restored to more than 3,500 LP&L customers Tuesday morning

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/03/2022
Much cooler today, much colder tomorrow
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/5/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Jan. 5
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/5/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Jan. 5
KCBD News at 10 forecast 01/03/2022
Cold fronts 1, 2, 3, each a dry front