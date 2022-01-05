Wind chill could feel close to 0 degrees, advisory in effect for Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning for most of the South Plains, including Lubbock.

Arctic air will blast across the region overnight and lows will fall to the teens in Lubbock and a large part of the region.

Add to the arctic chill will be winds from the northeast at 20-30 mph with some stronger gusts. That’s why the Advisory is in effect since it will feel like it’s near or below zero over the central and northern areas in the morning.

Wind will remain strong until noon and the daytime temperatures will be slow to recover to the 30s by mid-afternoon.

Also, winds will diminish in the early afternoon and it will be sunny and dry.

Friday morning will be very cold also with lows back in the teens for the last day of the week.

Friday and Saturday afternoon will be sunny, warmer and dry.

