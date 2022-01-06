City of Lubbock COVID-19 testing site changing hours for Friday, Jan. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, January 7, 2022, the City of Lubbock free COVID-19 testing site, located at 2721 50th Street, will operate from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Freezing temperatures are anticipated early Friday morning and this change will allow temperatures to warm before clinic opens. Testing is also available at numerous sites throughout the city. Please see mylubbock.us/COVID19 for additional information.

The City of Lubbock free COVID-19 testing site will resume normal hours of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, unless weather conditions require otherwise.

This information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

