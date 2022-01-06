Dangerous wind chills this morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning single-digit wind chills, in some cases below zero, can cause frostbite to develop in as little as 30s minutes. Most at risk are exposed ears, fingers, and noses. If you will be out in the wind this morning for more than a dash to or from the car, dress to block the wind from reaching your skin.

Wind Chill Advisory until 11 AM Thursday. Frostbite and hypothermia possible in less than 30 minutes if not dressed for conditions. (KCBD First Alert)

A wind chill advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 11 AM this morning.

Single-digit wind chills are likely through late morning across much of the KCBD viewing area. The forecast wind chill factor at 9 AM Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Subzero wind chill readings will continue into late morning in the far northern KCBD viewing area. This includes the counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, and Hall, as well as Curry in New Mexico).

Near zero wind chills, ranging from 5 above to 5 below, will continue into late morning in the viewing area north of Lubbock. This includes the counties of Bailey, Lamb, Hale Floyd, Motley, and Cottle, as well as Roosevelt in New Mexico.

Single-digit wind chills, ranging from 10 above to near zero, will continue into late morning in and near Lubbock. This includes the counties of Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, and King.

Wind chills will gradual ease along with wind speeds during the day. The forecast wind chill factor at noon Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs today occurred before sunrise. For Lubbock, it is 44° just before 3 AM and the arrival of the cold front.

Afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s, though lower 40s are possible in the far southwestern viewing area.

This morning’s brisk wind will gradually diminish through the day. In the Lubbock area, sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph will continue into late morning, then about 10 to 20 mph at midday, and finally down to 5 to 15 mph mid- to late afternoon.

Cloud cover will range from mostly to partly cloudy this morning and partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cold again tonight, but with less wind (breezy) wind chills near 10 degrees are likely in and near Lubbock Friday morning. Lows will range from the mid-teens northeast to mid-20s southwest.

Sunshine returns Friday. After the cold morning, a warmer afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to mid-60s southeast.

A warmer but somewhat windy afternoon will follow Saturday.

Another cold front will breeze through West Texas Saturday night. Sunday and Monday lows will drop into the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A slight chance of precipitation shows up around the middle of next week. Our full forecast is available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page.

