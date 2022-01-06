Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Jan. 6 Capitol attack anniversary

President Trump supports stormed the Capitol last year in an attempt to stop the electoral count

The event led to Trump’s second impeachment and to more than 700 arrests

State probe into Littlefield nursing home

Family members say most of the staff walked out except for one nursing assistant over the weekend

Volunteers from other clinics are now helping out there

Jason White sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday morning

Former Lubbock dentist Jason White accepted a plea deal to one count of production of child pornography back on Sept. 10 of last year after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography

He is still facing state charges and faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison

