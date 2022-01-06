Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Jan. 6 Capitol attack anniversary
- President Trump supports stormed the Capitol last year in an attempt to stop the electoral count
- The event led to Trump’s second impeachment and to more than 700 arrests
- Read more here: Biden, Congress mark a year since violent Capitol insurrection
State probe into Littlefield nursing home
- Family members say most of the staff walked out except for one nursing assistant over the weekend
- Volunteers from other clinics are now helping out there
- Details here: ‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason White sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday morning
- Former Lubbock dentist Jason White accepted a plea deal to one count of production of child pornography back on Sept. 10 of last year after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
- He is still facing state charges and faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison
- Follow the latest developments here: JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
