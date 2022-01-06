LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We are SO honored and thrilled to feature this year’s very special guest as part of our Health Seminar, Kelly Lang!

Kelly is a country music star and songwriter, and is married to another country music star, T.G. Sheppard. She is a breast cancer survivor, comedienne, motivational speaker and artist. She will be both speaking and performing all throughout the 2022 event, and we could not be more excited to feature her and her amazing story of triumph over cancer!

Because this event is in its 10th year, we really endeavored to feature incredible motivation, education and inspiration, and Ms. Lang is the perfect way to bring all three!

We will also hear from Jon Benton, local owner and operator of Super Geeks. Jon will be presenting about Cyber Security, why it is so important and ways to be protected from fraud online. You will not want to miss this lineup!

Our dear friend Cathy Jewell of KSSL Radio will also lend us her incredible talents as she opens this event with the National Anthem, and she will also be performing her hit song, I’m A Fighter. Be ready for a morning full of inspiration!!

This event will be held in-person AND will also be live-streamed, so regular tickets and e-tickets are available now online here: https://buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=127650

*Tickets are also available via phone by calling 806-722-0750!

Inside Out Foundation presents its 10th annual Women’s Health Seminar (KCBD)

