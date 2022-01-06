Jason White to be sentenced for production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White faces sentencing Thursday after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in September 2021.

White was initially arrested and charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography in January 2021. The Lubbock Police Department received a tip in December 2020 from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their children, boys aged 13 and 17. White was arrested and charged by the FBI, Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following his arrest, several more victims came forward and additional charges were filed, including sexual performance by a child. A civil suit was also filed the following week on behalf of one of the victims seeking $10 million in damages.

White was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021. He pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of production of child pornography and enticement of minors in August 2021 but accepted a federal plea deal in September. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

White faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

