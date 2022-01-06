Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Jason White to be sentenced for production of child pornography

White faces up to 30 years in federal prison
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White faces sentencing Thursday after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in September 2021.

White was initially arrested and charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography in January 2021. The Lubbock Police Department received a tip in December 2020 from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their children, boys aged 13 and 17. White was arrested and charged by the FBI, Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following his arrest, several more victims came forward and additional charges were filed, including sexual performance by a child. A civil suit was also filed the following week on behalf of one of the victims seeking $10 million in damages.

White was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021. He pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of production of child pornography and enticement of minors in August 2021 but accepted a federal plea deal in September. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

White faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jennifer Read
Court dismisses Jennifer Read’s custody case
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in...
Presidio County Sheriffs searching for Seminole man wanted for human smuggling
Seven Red Raiders available to compete against #11 Iowa State

Latest News

Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:19, Tuesday evening, in the 1300 block of 65th...
One with serious injuries after shooting near 65th Drive and Avenue P
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 01/05/2022
Dangerous wind chills this morning