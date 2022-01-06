KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bandit, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Bandit is sweet, passive and lovable. He also gets along well with other dogs. Bandit is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Stop by the shelter today and meet this good boy. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Angel

