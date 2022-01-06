Lady Raiders shock #9 Texas in Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders played their best game of the season so far knocking off #9 Texas 74-61 in Austin Wednesday night.

It’s their first win in Austin since 2013 and first victory over a top 10 team since 2011.Vivian Gray led the way with 23 points.

Bre’Amber Scott tallied 21 points each.

Taylah Thomas added 12. The Lady Raiders four point halftime lead grew to a 55-42 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Tech would lead by as much as 18 in the 4th. Texas Tech moved to 8-5 overall.

They get their first Big 12 win of the season to move to 1-1 in Conference.

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State 7:30 Saturday night at the USA.

