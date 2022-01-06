Local Listings
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in Tulia Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home near North El Paso Avenue and Northwest 8th Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Espinoza was taken to Swisher Memorial Hospital and then flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died.

Police identified 37-year-old Fabian Saldana III as the suspect. Police found the suspected gun used in the shooting near the home.

Authorities arrested Saldana in Amarillo on Wednesday, January 5.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail and is being held with no bond at this time.

