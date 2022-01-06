Local Listings
Much warmer Friday afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more very cold start to the day tomorrow followed by a much warmer afternoon, highs in the 50s and 60s.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Highs this afternoon topped out in the 20s and 30s across the South Plains, putting us around 20-30 degrees below average for this time of year. That was all thanks to a strong cold front that moved through overnight and brought us breezy, frigid conditions this morning.

But the good news is that the cold air is not sticking around for long. Bundle up again tomorrow morning because we will still see another very cold start to the day tomorrow, with overnight lows in the teens and 20s, but that will be led by a much warmer afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 50s to mid-60s. Expect plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the south/southwest.

We will briefly be even warmer than that as we begin the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine. We will stay dry through the weekend but another cold front will move through Sunday leaving us much cooler.

Next workweek looks to be dry and mild to start, with highs in the 50s. A disturbance will likely move through Wednesday bringing us our next chance for precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

