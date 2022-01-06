Registration open for Western Equipment’s annual Agricultural Technician Contest

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Western Equipment formally invites all high school juniors and seniors to participate in their annual agricultural technician contest which takes place each year on the third Saturday in January.

At this event, students will be able to show off their skill level in today’s high-tech, fast-paced field of agricultural mechanization. We encourage students of all backgrounds to participate who have an interest in mechanics — no prior agricultural experience needed.

Contestants will have the opportunity to compete for$60,000 in scholarships and $25,000 in prizes!

About the Contest

With so much uncertainty surrounding many jobs, being a technician in the agriculture industry is a career path you can be sure of. The goal of this contest is both to celebrate the skills needed to perform such a job, as well as expose students to the opportunities available within the agricultural mechanization field, specifically with Western Equipment.

Students will apply mechanical knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills and interact with industry professionals. The contest will take place January 15, 2022, at the Western Equipment location in Plainview, Texas.

Registration ends January 7, 2022 and may close early. There are limited spots available for the event, once these spots are filled registration will close. Register online at west-equip.com/competition.

Students will all compete as individuals – this is not a team event. However, we encourage and welcome multiple students from each school. High school juniors and seniors from any state are welcome to participate.

Event Format

Written Test

The written test will be comprised of general mechanical questions, comprised of true/false and multiple choice. Multiple-choice questions may have one or more correct answers.

Mechanical Evaluation & Test

John Deere mowers, Gators, tractors, and related parts may be considered for equipment evaluation and testing. Basic understanding and use of electrical systems and multi-meters will be an advantage.

Tentative Schedule

8:00 -9:30 AM – Registration

9:30 –12:30 PM –Testing & Career Show

1:00 PM – Lunch and Awards

A career show and tour of the Plainview store and shop will be held during competition for all event guests and spectators highlighting other career opportunities within Western Equipment.

Prizes

Points will be awarded at each station during the contest based on performance and will then be totaled to determine the event winners. Top participants will receive $25,000 worth of prizes, and $60,000 in scholarships will be provided towards the JDATP of choice for each winner*. A prize raffle will also be held for event spectators.

Rules & Regulations

Eligible participants must be in their junior or senior year of high school. No participation in specific clubs or organizations is required. Awards, prizes, and scholarships are provided by Western Equipment. The contest will be judged by Western Equipment, John Deere corporate representatives, Navarro College and Garden City Community College, as well as other industry professionals. During the contest, students may be evaluated for potential future job opportunities within the industry. The use of phones is prohibited. All students must turn over their phones to their guardian or leave them in a secure safe provided by Western Equipment during event. Only the judges and the supervising attendants will be permitted in the immediate vicinity while the contest is taking place. However, any parent or guardian is welcome to attend the event. Decisions of the judges will be final. If a participant does not follow rules, they will forfeit their ability to win prizes and scholarships.

For more information about this contest, contact James Boone at jboone@west-equip.com or 580-309-3974.

