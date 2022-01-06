Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jennifer Read
Court dismisses Jennifer Read’s custody case
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted by the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office in...
Presidio County Sheriffs searching for Seminole man wanted for human smuggling
Seven Red Raiders available to compete against #11 Iowa State

Latest News

This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
Police responded to a shots fired call around 9:19, Tuesday evening, in the 1300 block of 65th...
One with serious injuries after shooting near 65th Drive and Avenue P
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween