Texas Tech falls to Iowa State 51-47, with seven players

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With seven available players, Texas Tech men’s basketball team took #11 Iowa State to the final horn, losing 51-47.

Hours ahead of tip-off in Ames, Iowa, the Red Raiders announced that only seven players were able to play due to injuries and Covid-19 issues with the team. Leaving only Kevin Obanor, Davion Warren, Clarence Nadolny, Bryson Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva, KJ Allen and Adonis Arms in the lineup against the ranked Cyclones. Kevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson made the trip with the team but were out with injuries.

The Red Raiders leaned on their defense to keep the game low scoring and close throughout most of the game. Iowa State led most of the game, leading by as much as 13 in the first half. Texas Tech took the lead for the only and first time with 2:18 left to play in regulation, leading 42-40. Free throws troubles (6-15), also plagued the team playing without two of their top scorers in Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar.

Davion Warren led the way for Texas Tech with 12 points, while Bryson Williams added 10 points for the Red Raiders.

Next, Texas Tech will return home to host number six, Kansas Saturday, January 8th, in the United Supermarkets Arena at 3 p.m. The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN 2.

