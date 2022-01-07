Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

$15,000 reward being offered in Lubbock cold case murder

A group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case is now offering a $15,000 reward.
A group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case is now offering a $15,000 reward.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A private group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder is now offering a $15,000 reward.

In August, the KCBD Investigates team spoke with the private investigators working on the murder case of Deborah Sue Williamson.

PREVIOUS STORY: KCBD Investigates: Private Investigators tackle 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder

Debbie was 18 years old at the time of her death. She was fatally stabbed outside of her Lubbock home on Aug. 24, 1975. Her husband Doug found her body around 1 a.m. and called police. Debbie was stabbed 17 times.

The Facebook page Justice For Deborah Sue Williamson was created by Debbie’s family and friends in hopes to find closure.

Tips can be submitted at tips@justice4debbie.com or by calling Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous.

A new Facebook page has been set up that you can request to join to follow their investigation.

Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.
Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.(Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish to seek re-election
After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football...
Sundown’s Adam Cummings heading to new High School in Canyon
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 01/05/2022
Our next chance of showers
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief