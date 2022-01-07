Colleges prepared for classes returning amid spike in COVID cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Next week college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in town. Texas Tech University is expecting a rise in positive cases, driven by the omicron variant, to continue through mid-January.

University leadership sent out guidance to faculty and staff this week. If instructors see a case spike in their courses, they can request a temporary change to move classes online or to a hybrid version. The move would last three weeks, ending no later than February 4. Lisa Low, Associate Professor of Practice in the College of Media and Communication, says there’s one key thing to remember as classes kick back up.

“Just being patient with everyone. I ask for patience, you know, students please have patience with me. I’ll have patience with you, we’ll work through this, I promise,” Low said.

The university also revised its guidance for students, faculty and staff who have a known exposure or tested positive for COVID-19 to fit with the latest CDC recommendations. Individuals who have tested positive only have to self-isolate for five days. Then if they don’t have any symptoms, they can return to the classroom. But the university says these individuals should wear a mask for five additional days.

“Our students are fantastic. They follow, you know as long as they understand what the rules are, they follow the rules. I wouldn’t expect anyone to come back to class until they are fully recovered,” Low said.

Low says cases are inevitable, but the university is prepared to support faculty, staff and students.

“I don’t know what to expect other than I’m ready to get back in the classroom. I can’t wait to see my students next Wednesday. So, we’ll do whatever it takes,” Low said.

Low says part of doing whatever it takes includes providing testing and vaccinations for students. On-campus testing sites opened back up earlier this week, and there was a vaccine clinic Friday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Testing and vaccine clinics will continue throughout the semester.

Lubbock Christian University’s COVID-19 Response Team met Friday afternoon to discuss plans for the Spring 2022 semester. Chair Brian Starr sent KCBD the following statement:

“We continue to encourage all eligible persons to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and to take reasonable precautions to guard their health and the health of others. But barring any legal requirements to do otherwise, LCU will leave the vaccination and masking decisions to each individual.

Because the widely available COVID-19 vaccine continues to prove very effective in sparing vaccine recipients from the most dangerous effects of the virus, LCU will continue this academic year as it started, with the great majority of our classes meeting face to face. We will do our best to continue to balance the physical health of our community with our Christian mission of transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of our students for lives of purpose and service.

We are very excited to welcome our students back from Christmas Break and look forward to an energetic and transformational Spring semester together.”

