Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Jason White Sentenced to 30 years in prison
- The former Lubbock dentist plead guilty back in September to two counts of production of child pornography
- He still faces state charges
- Read the full story here: Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- 745 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lubbock County Thursday
- 213 hospitalized are hospitalized with 43 in the ICU
- Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 745 new cases on Thursday
Georgia judge to sentence men who killed Ahmad Aubrey
- Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan all face a mandatory sentence of life in prison
- The Judge will determine if they get parole after 30 years
- Follow the latest developments here: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
