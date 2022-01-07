Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Jason White Sentenced to 30 years in prison

The former Lubbock dentist plead guilty back in September to two counts of production of child pornography

He still faces state charges

Read the full story here: Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years

Lubbock COVID-19 update

745 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lubbock County Thursday

213 hospitalized are hospitalized with 43 in the ICU

Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 745 new cases on Thursday

Georgia judge to sentence men who killed Ahmad Aubrey

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan all face a mandatory sentence of life in prison

The Judge will determine if they get parole after 30 years

Follow the latest developments here: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

