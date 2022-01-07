Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Flying Scotsman Tour of Texas exhibit opening at the Slaton Harvery House

This Saturday, Jan. 8, the exhibit, along with a book of photos and remembrances by the author...
This Saturday, Jan. 8, the exhibit, along with a book of photos and remembrances by the author will be unveiled at the Slaton Harvey House.(Slaton Harvey House)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Please join us for the opening of an important collection of photos and memorabilia from the 1970 Flying Scotsman Tour of Texas.

The Flying Scotsman was a world famous 1930′s era United Kingdom steam engine.  It was the first locomotive to be able to sustain 100 mph speed.  The engine came to the U.S. in 1969 on an exhibition & trade tour promoting United Kingdom exports.

Mr. Bill Wagner was a college student from Illinois who traveled to Slaton to bring a “railfan” display for the train’s summer of 1970 USA exhibition tour. He was an amateur photographer and took hundreds of photos documenting its time in Slaton, as well the tour across Texas and the Midwest as he chased the train on its U.S. tour.

The Flying Scotsman was housed in the Slaton Roundhouse for the winter of 1969, until it departed in June for its 1970 USA tour.

These 1970 photos have never been seen or published, until now.

A book has been published to tell the story of its Texas tour: The Flying Scotsman’s Summer of 1970 Texas Tour: - Photos and memories by Bill Wagner

This Saturday, Jan. 8, the exhibit, along with a book of photos and remembrances by the author will be unveiled at the Slaton Harvey House. The exhibit will run until March 31.

The Slaton Harvey House is a 1912 structure built to serve meals to railroad passengers on the Santa Fe Railroad.  It has been restored as a museum and bed & breakfast inn, operated by the non-profit Slaton Railroad Heritage Association.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

27-year-old Joseph Sandoval
Lubbock police searching for suspect in Carriage House murder
Traffic Alert
Lanes closed at 50th St and I-27
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish to seek re-election
A group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case is now offering a $15,000 reward.
$15,000 reward being offered in Lubbock cold case murder