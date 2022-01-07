Local Listings
I-20 traffic in Sweetwater diverted onto frontage roads through weekend

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect major delays on Interstate 20 in Sweetwater this weekend.

TXDOT reports a semi truck drove off the interstate and crashed into a bridge support column early Friday morning at the Robert Lee Street underpass. This is at mile marker 243.

Because of structural damage, the bridge is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage roads. A contractor is making emergency repairs.

TXDOT reports the interstate main lanes are expected to re-open at some point on Sunday, Jan. 9. Until then, find an alternate route if possible.

