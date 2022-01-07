Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Diamond, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say Diamond loves to play and all the attention. She also gets along well with other dogs, but she does like to play rough and rowdy. Diamond is up to date on all her shots, is spay and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Diamond
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Angel
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Angel