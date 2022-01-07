Local Listings
Lane closures at 50th St. and Indiana beginning Monday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Monday, traffic on 50th St. and Indiana Ave. will be limited to one lane in each direction for a valve replacement.

Construction will begin Jan. 10 and is expected to last until Feb. 14.

Lubbock Police Department said it will not enforce parking violations in neighborhoods in the area surrounding Monterrey High School unless a vehicle is blocking a driveway.

