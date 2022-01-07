Lanes closed at 50th St and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound traffic on 50th St. and I-27 will be limited to one lane until further notice.

The City of Lubbock Water Utilities is preparing to do emergency work on a sewer main in the area and has closed down all but one lane effective immediately, according to a news release.

Work will begin next week and will last until further notice. Drivers should expect slow-moving traffic and seek alternate routes if possible.

