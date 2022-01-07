Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish to seek re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Judge Curtis Parrish will announce his campaign for re-election as the Lubbock County Judge Monday morning.

Since taking the bench in 2019, Judge Parrish has presided over more than 2,600 probate, guardianship, and civil mental health cases.

“One of my top priorities from day one has been public safety,” Judge Parrish said. “While other cities are defunding their police, I believe we should continue use our resources to recruit, train, and retain good law enforcement officers. The recent overwhelming support from the community for our deputies is evidence we are on the right track. It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve and represent the people of Lubbock County.”

A news conference will be held at 11:30am in the Commissioners Court Room, 5th floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Early voting begins February 14th, and Election Day on March 1. You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County Elections Office at 806-775-1339.

