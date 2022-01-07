Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish to seek re-election

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Judge Curtis Parrish will announce his campaign for re-election as the Lubbock County Judge Monday morning.

Since taking the bench in 2019, Judge Parrish has presided over more than 2,600 probate, guardianship, and civil mental health cases.

“One of my top priorities from day one has been public safety,” Judge Parrish said. “While other cities are defunding their police, I believe we should continue use our resources to recruit, train, and retain good law enforcement officers. The recent overwhelming support from the community for our deputies is evidence we are on the right track. It is an honor and privilege to continue to serve and represent the people of Lubbock County.”

A news conference will be held at 11:30am in the Commissioners Court Room, 5th floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Early voting begins February 14th, and Election Day on March 1. You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County Elections Office at 806-775-1339.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

A group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case is now offering a $15,000 reward.
$15,000 reward being offered in Lubbock cold case murder
After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football...
Sundown’s Adam Cummings heading to new High School in Canyon
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 01/05/2022
Our next chance of showers
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief