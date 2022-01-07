Lubbock police searching for suspect in Carriage House murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in the Carriage House murder on New Year’s night.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Joseph Sandoval. He’s wanted in connection to the shooting. Police say he’s also wanted on a warrant for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was in federal custody when he walked away from a halfway house in early December.

Joseph Sandoval is wanted for the murder of Edward Mayes in a New Year's Day shooting at the Carriage House Motel. (Lubbock Police Department)

Officers responded to a shots fired called just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 in the 900 block of East Slaton Road. 33-year-old Edward Mayes was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect

Sandoval is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s location is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, or Detective Gerber at 806-239-1248.

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on Saturday night. (KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.