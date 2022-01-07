Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock police searching for suspect in Carriage House murder

27-year-old Joseph Sandoval
27-year-old Joseph Sandoval(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in the Carriage House murder on New Year’s night.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Joseph Sandoval. He’s wanted in connection to the shooting. Police say he’s also wanted on a warrant for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was in federal custody when he walked away from a halfway house in early December.

Joseph Sandoval is wanted for the murder of Edward Mayes in a New Year's Day shooting at the...
Joseph Sandoval is wanted for the murder of Edward Mayes in a New Year's Day shooting at the Carriage House Motel.(Lubbock Police Department)

Officers responded to a shots fired called just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 in the 900 block of East Slaton Road. 33-year-old Edward Mayes was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect

Sandoval is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s location is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, or Detective Gerber at 806-239-1248.

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on...
Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Carriage House on Saturday night.(KCBD Photo)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Lanes closed at 50th St and I-27
This Saturday, Jan. 8, the exhibit, along with a book of photos and remembrances by the author...
Flying Scotsman Tour of Texas exhibit opening at the Slaton Harvery House
Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish to seek re-election
A group investigating a 46-year-old Lubbock cold case is now offering a $15,000 reward.
$15,000 reward being offered in Lubbock cold case murder