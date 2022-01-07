Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
JASON WHITE: gov’t seeks forfeiture of property, media related to investigation
Lubbock native Angie Ragan is a competitor on Gordon Ramsay's new show 'Next Level Chef.'
‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

Latest News

Grandmother Pamela Taylor said she did her own detective work for two weeks in order to track...
Grandmother says detective skills led her to vehicle that injured grandson
A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest...
La. Supreme Court rules hospital can fire workers for not complying with vaccine mandate
Grandmother Pamela Taylor said she did her own detective work for two weeks in order to track...
Grandma tracks down vehicle that injured grandson