Our next chance of showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind chills this morning have been near as low as yesterday. This afternoon, however, will be quite a bit warmer than Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon even warmer. Here’s my update on the warmup, the weekend cold front, and our next chance of precipitation.

Lubbock-area wind chills slipped just below zero for several hours Thursday morning. Through mid-morning today, wind chills are mostly 0 to 10 in the northern and central viewing area, including Lubbock. Wind chills range from 10 to 20 mph in the southern KCBD viewing area.

Much warmer weather returns this afternoon. Under a sunny sky Lubbock-area temperatures will peak near average for the date. Across the viewing area highs will range from the mid-40s in the northeast to the low 60s near the state line.

Morning winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon winds from 10 to 20 mph.

More moderate temperatures are in store tonight as well. Under a fair sky lows generally will be in the 30s. There will be, however, a bit of a breeze. Of course, that will add a little chill to the air.

I expect highs 15 or more degrees above average Saturday afternoon, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and quite breezy. The warmth and wind precede our next cold front.

The cold front Saturday night will have a dry passage through West Texas.

Behind the front, Sunday morning lows will range from the mid-20s northwest to the mid-30s southeast. Sunday afternoon highs are forecast in the mid-40s northwest to low 50s southeast.

Finally, precipitation is possible around the middle of next week. Based on this morning’s information, I’ve continued my slight chance of light rain showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for possible updates!

