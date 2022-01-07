Sundown’s Adam Cummings heading to new High School in Canyon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football Coach at Canyon ISD’s new high school, West Plains.

Cummings was school board approved this morning.

The West Plains Wolves are expected to be in Class 4A when UIL realignment is announced.

The high school will open in August of 2022.

Cummings spent 10 years in Canyon before becoming the head football coach at Hale Center for four years.

The last four years leading the Sundown Roughnecks, Cummings went 35-15.

We wish Adam Cummings and his family the best.

