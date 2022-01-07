Local Listings
Sundown’s Adam Cummings heading to new High School in Canyon

After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football...
After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football Coach at Canyon ISD’s new high school, West Plains.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 4 successful seasons at Sundown, Adam Cummings is leaving to be the new Head Football Coach at Canyon ISD’s new high school, West Plains.

Cummings was school board approved this morning.

The West Plains Wolves are expected to be in Class 4A when UIL realignment is announced.

The high school will open in August of 2022.

Cummings spent 10 years in Canyon before becoming the head football coach at Hale Center for four years.

The last four years leading the Sundown Roughnecks, Cummings went 35-15.

We wish Adam Cummings and his family the best.

