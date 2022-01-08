Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, January 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night:

Girls

Crosbyton 49 Southland 22

Seminole 111 Pecos 19

Lubbock High 49 Coronado 42

Jayton 71 Motley County 25

Lorenzo 46 O’Donnell 40

New Deal 43 Hale Center 32

Lubbock Cooper 66 Abilene Cooper 50

All Saints 37 Christ The King 32

Sundown 69 Morton 40

Sudan 67 Seagraves 22

New Home 77 Post 21

Borden County 52 Klondike 36

Lockney 45 Ralls 44

Lamesa 38 Friona 24

Idalou 52 Childress 36

Trinity Christian 75 Willow Park 12

Springlake-Earth 56 Anton 35

Brownfield 58 Littlefield 20

Big Spring 45 Estacado 42

Muleshoe 34 Plains 32

Ropes 73 Bovina 31

Monterey 58 Abilene Wylie 40

Plainview 63 Caprock 59

Kingdom Prep 48 Southcrest Christian 39

Levelland 78 Snyder 22

Tahoka 44 Smyer 29

Farwell 79 Olton 47

Petersburg 61 Wilson 3

Spur 45 Paducah 25

Hermleigh 48 Highland 33

Boys

Estacado 57 Plainview 55

Hermleigh 50 Highland 29

Farwell 71 Ralls 46

Midland Greenwood 64 Lubbock High 44

Canyon 55 New Deal 29

New Home 63 Lubbock Christian 62 F/OT

Winters 55 Post 27

Texline 54 Nazareth 48

Christ The King 41 All Saints 28

Sudan 47 Highland Park 39

Trinity Christian 88 Willow Park 37

Coronado 53 Snyder 37

Springlake-Earth 62 Anton 30

Monterey 72 Randall 69

Whiteface 72 Southland 13

Brownfield 45 Littlefield 35

Lamesa 64 Friona 35

Tulia 70 Slaton 36

Abilene Cooper 69 Seminole 56

Plains 45 Tahoka 41

