Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, January 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night:
Girls
Crosbyton 49 Southland 22
Seminole 111 Pecos 19
Lubbock High 49 Coronado 42
Jayton 71 Motley County 25
Lorenzo 46 O’Donnell 40
New Deal 43 Hale Center 32
Lubbock Cooper 66 Abilene Cooper 50
All Saints 37 Christ The King 32
Sundown 69 Morton 40
Sudan 67 Seagraves 22
New Home 77 Post 21
Borden County 52 Klondike 36
Lockney 45 Ralls 44
Lamesa 38 Friona 24
Idalou 52 Childress 36
Trinity Christian 75 Willow Park 12
Springlake-Earth 56 Anton 35
Brownfield 58 Littlefield 20
Big Spring 45 Estacado 42
Muleshoe 34 Plains 32
Ropes 73 Bovina 31
Monterey 58 Abilene Wylie 40
Plainview 63 Caprock 59
Kingdom Prep 48 Southcrest Christian 39
Levelland 78 Snyder 22
Tahoka 44 Smyer 29
Farwell 79 Olton 47
Petersburg 61 Wilson 3
Spur 45 Paducah 25
Hermleigh 48 Highland 33
Boys
Estacado 57 Plainview 55
Hermleigh 50 Highland 29
Farwell 71 Ralls 46
Midland Greenwood 64 Lubbock High 44
Canyon 55 New Deal 29
New Home 63 Lubbock Christian 62 F/OT
Winters 55 Post 27
Texline 54 Nazareth 48
Christ The King 41 All Saints 28
Sudan 47 Highland Park 39
Trinity Christian 88 Willow Park 37
Coronado 53 Snyder 37
Springlake-Earth 62 Anton 30
Monterey 72 Randall 69
Whiteface 72 Southland 13
Brownfield 45 Littlefield 35
Lamesa 64 Friona 35
Tulia 70 Slaton 36
Abilene Cooper 69 Seminole 56
Plains 45 Tahoka 41
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.