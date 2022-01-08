Levelland man killed while stopping to help stuck vehicle in New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man was killed late Thursday night in Lea County, New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, a tractor-trailer was stuck in the dirt on Orla Road in Lea County, blocking both lanes of traffic. Several people stopped to help, including Cesar Gutierrez Dominguez, 37, of Levelland.

A pickup truck traveling south did not initially see the stuck tractor-trailer and swerved off the road to avoid hitting it. The pickup struck Dominguez, who was standing behind the tractor-trailer.

Dominguez was transported to a hospital in Kermit, TX, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.