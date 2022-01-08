Spring-like temps on Saturday, winter returns Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer temps return to the South Plains this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a cold front moving through won’t let us enjoy them very long.

After a very cold workweek, temperatures are finally on the rise. Waking up with temps in the 30s to 40s across the South Plains Saturday. A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon for everyone, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be on the breezy side but not unbearable and plenty of sunshine for all. Today would be a great day to wash the car, take down Christmas lights, or do any yard work that has needed to be done.

Unfortunately, the warmer weather doesn’t last. A cold front will push through overnight bringing cooler temps on Sunday. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. But tomorrow afternoon those temperatures will struggle to make it above average, with highs in the 40s. It will still be a pleasant day, mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

The forecast remains dry through the weekend and for most of next week, but some rain chances return for Wednesday-Friday. Temperatures will be back closer to normal, with highs next week in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Have a great weekend and spend some time outside!

