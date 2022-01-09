Cold front bringing cooler temps, wind gusts overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today ended up being a warm one at 74 degrees at the airport, but it might be the last time we see the 70s for at least most of a week.

A cold front will move through while most are sleeping Saturday night and briefly give us some wind gusts around 30mph or so.

It’ll also have some cooler temps. You won’t notice them as much in the morning, with temps right around the freezing mark, but more in the afternoon highs Sunday as we struggle to get into the upper 40s.

The rest of the week brings temperatures right around average for this time of year, with the mid 50s and low 60s common.

So we’re getting off the temperature roller coaster for a bit. There’s also a slim chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday, something we’re keeping an eye on, but nothing to get excited about just yet.

