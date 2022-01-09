Cooler and breezy to end the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a high of 74 degrees in Lubbock Saturday, a cold front moving through will leave us much colder today.

Waking up this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s, but a strong northerly breezy makes it feel even cooler. Unfortunately, we will be dealing with the strong breeze through most of the day today. Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and lower 50s today, around 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Cloud cover will begin to increase by the afternoon, limiting the sunshine we see later today.

Overnight, if clouds clear quickly temperatures will cool down into the teens and 20s. With a light breeze from the north it will feel even colder, with wind chill values in the lower teens.

Starting tomorrow with sunshine and winds switching direction to the southwest. This will warm us up tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 50s. A bit warmer by Wednesday with highs in the 60s, but colder as we head into next weekend.

