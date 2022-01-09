Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Christ the King

In their first district matchup against All Saints, the Golden Lions beat the Patriots 41 - 28 for what is believed to be their first win over All Saints.(KCBD Photo)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Christ the King Golden Lions are the first KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their first district matchup against All Saints, the Golden Lions beat the Patriots 41 - 28 for what is believed to be their first win over All Saints.

The undefeated Golden Lions (11-0) were also making their first appearance as a KCBD Team of the Week honoree.

Next, Christ the King will travel to take on Abilene Christian Tuesday, and then return home Friday to host Kingdom Prep.

