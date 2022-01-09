Lady Raiders fall to OSU 57-55 after last shot blocked at buzzer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 57-55 to Oklahoma State in their third Big 12 conference game on Saturday night.

Coming off their upset win over the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns, Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders battled to the final whistle against the Cowgirls. Tatum Veitenheimer inbounded the ball with .07 seconds left on the clock in regulation to Taylah Thomas, but the shot was blocked to seal the game in Oklahoma State’s favor. Tech lead 8-6 early in the first quarter and trailed the rest of the game. The Lady Raiders trailed by as much as 12 in the game, but never gave up giving themselves a shot in the end.

Lexy Hightower had her best game of her Texas Tech career finishing with 16 points including two big threes late in the fourth. Vivian Gray finished with nine points and eight rebounds against her former school.

Next, the Lady Raiders head to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.