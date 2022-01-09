Local Listings
One seriously injured in Sunday morning crash in West Lubbock

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash at W Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Fwy. late Sunday morning.

The call came in at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. One person was seriously injured and another suffered moderate injuries.

Witnesses at the scene initially said four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

As of 12 p.m., traffic in the area is still being blocked off. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

