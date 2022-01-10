Local Listings
2 children, 1 adult stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Two children and one adult were killed in a stabbing in Kentucky late Sunday, according to local officials.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment in Walton, where they found two children and two adults with multiple stab wounds. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene, WXIX reports.

The sheriff’s office identified the bodies of 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 31-year-old Monique Pena.

The surviving adult was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Farrell. He was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities said Farrell is cooperating with the investigation, and they do not believe any other suspects were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

