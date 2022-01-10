Local Listings
Estacado football coach announces resignation

After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football...
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After four successful playoff seasons, Joe Cluley is leaving Estacado to be the head football coach at Mount Pleasant, pending school board approval Tuesday.

Cluley went 33-16 at Estacado. He led them in the playoffs all four seasons and the Matadors won the District Title the last three seasons in a row.

Mt. Pleasant is in UIL 5AD2.

Coach Cluley did a fantastic job at the Big E. We wish he and his family the best.

