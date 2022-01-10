Local Listings
Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is transferring to Texas Tech.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is transferring to Texas Tech.

Tyson, a former four-star recruit out of John Paul II High School, was once committed to the Red Raiders, but when former head coach Chris Beard left to take the head coach job with the Longhorns, Tyson de-committed and signed with Texas.

He appeared in eight games, scoring 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals in just 56 minutes for the Longhorns.

Tyson entered the transfer portal and landed back at Texas Tech after fielding offers from a number of schools, including Colorado and TCU.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

