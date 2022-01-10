Local Listings
Former Shallowater mayor named TDLR executive director

Mike Arismendez, former mayor of Shallowater and city manager of Littlefield, has been named the next executive director of TDLR.(Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Arismendez has been named the new executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.

A Texas Tech graduate, Arismendez has a long history with local government in the South Plains. He previously served as city manager for the City of Littlefield, assistant to the city council for the City of Lubbock, and mayor of the City of Shallowater.

“I am humbled to be appointed as Executive Director at such a prestigious and visionary state agency. Through all my years of involvement with TDLR, I have come to know that TDLR seeks to provide the best customer service to the business community in Texas while protecting the people of Texas. I look forward to maintaining the integrity and success of this agency in my new role,” Arismendez said in a news release.

Arismendez will be the new executive director effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

