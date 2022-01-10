Local Listings
Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster

Badge from Hobbs Police Department
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - An 18-year-old mother in Hobbs has been charged with child abuse and attempted murder after giving birth to a baby and leaving it in a dumpster.

Hobbs police were called to the 1400 block of N. Thorp around 8 p.m. Friday night and rendered aid to the newborn child. The child is now in a Lubbock hospital, said to be in stable condition.

Investigators obtained surveillance video and located the mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila. Investigators say she confessed to giving birth then placing the baby in the dumpster.

Avila is set to be arraigned in Lea County District Court on Monday, Jan. 10.

