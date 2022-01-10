Local Listings
LPD still searching for suspect vehicle in December drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is still searching for a vehicle they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington on Dec. 17, 2021.

LPD released new video footage of the suspected vehicle and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle.

The Crime Line reward has also been increased to $6,000, with an additional $2,500 donated by the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. bringing the total reward to $8,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

